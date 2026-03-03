ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Operating 2 Relief Flights To Jeddah, Dubai Amid Middle East Crisis

New Delhi: Air India is operating two special relief flights to Jeddah and Dubai with wide-body planes on Tuesday to bring back passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict. The airline will also be operating a special relief flight to Dubai from Mumbai on March 4.

In a statement, Air India said it was deploying wide-body aircraft with higher capacity on its services to Jeddah and Dubai from Mumbai on March 3 and 4 to facilitate the return of passengers impacted by the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

"A Boeing 777 aircraft with a capacity of close to 350 seats departed Mumbai for Jeddah this evening.