Air India Operates Special Flight To Bring Stranded Passengers From Shannon To Delhi
On Monday, the airline's A350 aircraft flying from New York to Delhi was diverted to Shannon due to a technical issue.
By PTI
Published : March 18, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Air India's special flight, carrying passengers stranded in the Irish town Shannon for over two days, took off for Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.
On Monday, the airline's A350 aircraft flying from New York to Delhi was diverted to Shannon due to a technical issue. The plane was grounded, and the passengers as well as the crew were stranded in the Irish town.
The official said the special flight is being operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft that flew from Zurich to Shannon. The flight took off from the Irish town on Wednesday afternoon, the official added.
Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.
"Flight AI102, operating from New York (JFK) to Delhi on 15 March, made a precautionary diversion to Shannon, Ireland, following a suspected technical issue. Consistent with Air India's high safety standards, the aircraft is currently subject to extensive technical evaluations, which will require extra time to complete," the airline said on Monday.
The airline had also said the aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport at 0430 hours local time, and all passengers and crew were safe.
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