ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Operates Special Flight To Bring Stranded Passengers From Shannon To Delhi

New Delhi: Air India's special flight, carrying passengers stranded in the Irish town Shannon for over two days, took off for Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

On Monday, the airline's A350 aircraft flying from New York to Delhi was diverted to Shannon due to a technical issue. The plane was grounded, and the passengers as well as the crew were stranded in the Irish town.

The official said the special flight is being operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft that flew from Zurich to Shannon. The flight took off from the Irish town on Wednesday afternoon, the official added.