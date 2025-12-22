ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Mumbai-Bound B777 Plane Returns Safely To Delhi After Take-off Due To Technical Glitch

New Delhi: A Mumbai-bound Air India flight returned to the Delhi Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical snag on Monday. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi, and the passengers and crew have disembarked, the airline said and regretted the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation.

"The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure," Air India said in a statement.

According to the airline, the plane is undergoing the necessary checks, and alternative arrangements have been made to fly the passengers to their destination.

“Our ground team at Delhi is providing immediate assistance to the passengers, and alternative arrangements have been made to fly them to their destination shortly. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain top priority,” an airline spokesperson said.