Air India Mumbai-Bound B777 Plane Returns Safely To Delhi After Take-off Due To Technical Glitch
A Mumbai-bound flight, AI887, returned to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST
New Delhi: A Mumbai-bound Air India flight returned to the Delhi Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical snag on Monday. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi, and the passengers and crew have disembarked, the airline said and regretted the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation.
"The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure," Air India said in a statement.
According to the airline, the plane is undergoing the necessary checks, and alternative arrangements have been made to fly the passengers to their destination.
“Our ground team at Delhi is providing immediate assistance to the passengers, and alternative arrangements have been made to fly them to their destination shortly. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain top priority,” an airline spokesperson said.
The flight AI887 was being operated with a Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft and was airborne for about an hour after taking off around 6.30 am, as per information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.
Amid flight disruptions, Air India earlier said that it has stepped up preparations to minimise passenger inconvenience during the ensuing fog season, announcing measures including CAT III B crew rostering, deployment of CAT III B‑certified aircraft, network-wide airport readiness, tech-enabled passenger assistance and proactive communications.
Air India has also activated its ‘Fog Care’ initiative to help passengers in scenarios where there are delays or schedule changes due to situations beyond our control, a release said.
