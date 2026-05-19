Air India London Flight Issue In Feb: 787 Plane's Fuel Switch Module To Undergo Detailed Examination
On February 2, an Air India pilot reported a defect with the fuel control switch of the Boeing 787-8 plane VT-ANX
By PTI
Published : May 19, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
New Delhi: A detailed examination will be carried out of an Air India Dreamliner aircraft's fuel control switch module, which possibly had issues as reported by a pilot in February, and the airline said it is understood that the evaluation is being done as a measure of abundant caution.
On February 2, an Air India pilot reported a defect with the fuel control switch of the Boeing 787-8 plane VT-ANX after operating the AI132 flight. The plane faced a fuel control switch issue during engine start in London on February 1.
Later, Air india carried out a precautionary re-inspections of the fuel control switch across all its operational Boeing 787 aircraft and no issues were identified during these checks.
Sources said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided that a detailed examination of the particular switch module will be carried out at Boeing's facility in the US.
In response to a query about the particular fuel control switch, an Air India spokesperson on Tuesday said the fuel switch module had already been confirmed as fully functional by both the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the DGCA.
"The decision to proceed with further review and testing is understood to be intended to ensure a thorough and conclusive evaluation of the component, as a measure of abundant caution.
"This additional step involves examination in a controlled laboratory environment to definitively confirm its performance and integrity. We fully support the process," the spokesperson said in a statement.
There were no comments from the DGCA and Boeing. Specific details could not be ascertained.
Meanwhile, on February 3, aviation watchdog DGCA's initial examination of the fuel control switch issue found that "apparently correct procedure" was not followed in operating the switch, and the airline was asked to ensure that the crew follows the right procedures.
The functioning of the fuel control switch is in focus following the crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft that killed 260 people on June 12 last year as the preliminary probe report mentioned that fuel supply was cut off soon after take-off.
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