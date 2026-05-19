ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India London Flight Issue In Feb: 787 Plane's Fuel Switch Module To Undergo Detailed Examination

New Delhi: A detailed examination will be carried out of an Air India Dreamliner aircraft's fuel control switch module, which possibly had issues as reported by a pilot in February, and the airline said it is understood that the evaluation is being done as a measure of abundant caution.

On February 2, an Air India pilot reported a defect with the fuel control switch of the Boeing 787-8 plane VT-ANX after operating the AI132 flight. The plane faced a fuel control switch issue during engine start in London on February 1.

Later, Air india carried out a precautionary re-inspections of the fuel control switch across all its operational Boeing 787 aircraft and no issues were identified during these checks.

Sources said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided that a detailed examination of the particular switch module will be carried out at Boeing's facility in the US.

In response to a query about the particular fuel control switch, an Air India spokesperson on Tuesday said the fuel switch module had already been confirmed as fully functional by both the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the DGCA.