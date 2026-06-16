ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Introduces Basic Fare Category Without Complimentary Meals

The Tata Group-owned carrier, which placed a record order for 470 aircraft in 2023 and subsequently leased another 25 jets, is reportedly seeking to postpone deliveries as it grapples with mounting losses, operational disruptions and geopolitical challenges. ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Air India has introduced the basic fare option without complimentary meals on domestic flights as the loss-making full-service airline grapples with rising operational costs. The basic fare is entirely optional, and the three other fare categories of value, classic and flex would also be available for the passengers.

The three categories of value, classic and flex include complimentary meals and a range of bundled benefits at progressively higher price points. The introduction of basic fare simply adds another layer of choice, particularly for price-conscious travellers who prefer a more unbundled offering, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the airline, the basic fare is currently available on select domestic routes on a pilot basis.