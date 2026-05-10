ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Has Terminated Over 1,000 Staff In Last 3 Years For Ethical Breaches: CEO

Mumbai: Air India has terminated more than 1,000 staff in the last three years for ethical breaches, including those for misusing the employee leisure travel system, according to the airline's chief Campbell Wilson.

Flagging that hundreds of employees are terminated every year due to non-compliance, Wilson has also emphasised that the staff need to act in the right way even when others are not looking.

As Air India implements cost-saving measures amid significant financial headwinds, Wilson made the remarks during the town hall meeting with the staff on Friday, according to sources. Tata Group-owned Air India has around 24,000 employees now.

The airline's CEO and MD said that over the past three years, "we have terminated more than 1,000 people for ethical breach" such as smuggling things off the plane and allowing excess baggage onto the aircraft without being charged.