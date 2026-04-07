ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Group To Impose Fuel Surcharge On Domestic, International Flights; Effective From April 8

Mumbai: The Air India group on Tuesday announced that it will impose the fuel surcharge ranging from Rs 299 to Rs 899 for domestic flights and USD 24 to USD 280 for international flights (excluding some routes).

The revised fuel surcharge, effective from April 8, will be applicable for flights operated by the airline's low-cost subsidiary Air India Express as well, Air India said in a statement.

Revisions to fuel surcharge on flights to and from Bangladesh and Far East destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea, will be advised in due course, subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, it said.

Following the government's decision to cap domestic Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price hike at 25 per cent, Air India group has adopted this calibrated approach, transitioning from a flat domestic surcharge to a distance-based grid, the airline said.

Further, in the absence of any mitigation on international ATF prices, the Air India group will be implementing more significant changes to fuel surcharges. The other domestic carrier, IndiGo, on April 1, announced that it will start levying revised fuel charges ranging from Rs 275 to Rs 10,000 on domestic and international flights from April 2, following the rise in jet fuel prices.