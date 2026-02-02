Air India Grounds Boeing 787 Dreamliner After Pilot Reports Fuel Switch Malfunction
The airlines said the Original Equipment Manufacturer is being engaged to check the issue on a priority, and the matter has been communicated to DGCA.
New Delhi: Air India on Monday grounded a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, scheduled to fly from London to Bengaluru (flight number AI 132), after its pilot reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch, the airline said. The carrier is also engaging the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to check the pilot's concerns on a priority.
"The matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, DGCA. Air India had checked the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a directive from the DGCA, and had found no issues. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority," said a spokesperson of the airline.
Meanwhile, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry said all probable causes leading to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad in June last year are being investigated, and all efforts are being made to complete the probe in a time-bound manner. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the matter.
In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha that the AAIB probe is in progress. "All probable causes leading to the accident are being investigated, and all efforts are being made to complete the investigation in a time-bound manner," he said in a written reply.
In its preliminary report on the crash that was released on July 12, 2025, AAIB said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, confusing the cockpit soon after takeoff. "In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," it had said.
Mohol also said the preliminary report on the accident contains factual information based on the evidence available then and does not include any interim safety recommendations.
