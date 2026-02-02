ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Grounds Boeing 787 Dreamliner After Pilot Reports Fuel Switch Malfunction

New Delhi: Air India on Monday grounded a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, scheduled to fly from London to Bengaluru (flight number AI 132), after its pilot reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch, the airline said. The carrier is also engaging the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to check the pilot's concerns on a priority.

"The matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, DGCA. Air India had checked the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a directive from the DGCA, and had found no issues. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority," said a spokesperson of the airline.

Meanwhile, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry said all probable causes leading to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad in June last year are being investigated, and all efforts are being made to complete the probe in a time-bound manner. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the matter.

In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.