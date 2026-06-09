ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India's Foundations Have Been Rebuilt; No Plans To Take Up Another Full-Time Executive Role: CEO Wilson

Rio de Janeiro: Air India's foundations have been rebuilt over the last four years, but non-delivery of aircraft on schedule has significantly impacted growth and fleet modernisation, according to the airline's outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson. In an interview with PTI, Wilson, who is set to step down as the CEO and MD of Air India later this year, said he has no plans to take up another full-time executive position.

The loss-making airline, which was privatised in January 2022 and is now jointly owned by the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is in the midst of an ambitious transformation plan but has been facing multiple headwinds.

Describing the journey at Air India as fantastic and incredible, 54-year-old Wilson mentioned various efforts, including the cultural transformation, merger of four airlines, rebranding and upgrading the product, which is well underway. On April 7, Air India announced the resignation of Wilson as CEO and MD. A New Zealander, he was appointed to the role in May 2022.

On his future plans, Wilson said he was not going to do another airline executive role.

"I'm going to step back from full-time executive work, and (look at) advisory board (role), adjunct lecturing that sort of thing," he said, adding that he can help mentor younger people. Wilson will remain in the current role until his successor is announced and in place.

"I think I have learned a lot over my 30 years in aviation in different countries, different companies, to turn around startup transformation, merger, and privatisation.

"And I think I'd like to share a little bit with the up-and-coming generations, including students, to try and excite them about taking a similar path because I have thoroughly enjoyed it myself," Wilson said.

He spoke to PTI on the sidelines of the just-concluded annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the Brazilian city. The next challenge for Air India would be expansion, as the next phase would see deliveries of the bulk of the 670 aircraft, Wilson said.

When asked whether there were any regrets, he asserted that it was a shame that the aircraft that Air India had ordered were not delivered on schedule. The situation has a significant impact on growth, product and fleet modernisation, he noted.