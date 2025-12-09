ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Fog-Season Action Plan To Minimise Delays And Enhance Passenger Experience

New Delhi: As northern India prepares for its annual fog season, a period notorious for disrupting flight operations, Air India has activated a sweeping set of operational and customer-support measures aimed at limiting delays and improving passenger experience. The airline announced on Tuesday that it has strengthened coordination across crew, aircraft maintenance, airport operations, scheduling, and communication systems, with a unified goal: keeping services as stable as possible during the December–February fog window.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially designated December 10, 2025, to February 10, 2026, as the fog season for this year. Air India strongly believes that these practices are of particular importance at the major metropolitan airports impacted by the fog climate, where fog delays can rapidly compound along the connecting routes through the Air India network.

Air India stated that its new initiatives build on the improved outcomes witnessed last winter and are informed by detailed learning from previous fog seasons. The airline has refined its standard operating procedures (SOPs) and introduced proactive measures designed to prevent disruptions where possible, and manage them swiftly when they occur.



Crew Preparedness: Ensuring Adequate CAT III-Trained Manpower

One of the airline’s top priorities is ensuring that enough pilots are trained and current in Low Visibility Operations, including CAT III B capability. This highly specialised qualification enables pilots to operate safely in dense fog conditions using advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures.

According to Air India, crew readiness is a continuous process rather than a seasonal one. Because pilots move between fleets, undergo upgrades from First Officer to Captain, or require requalification when shifting aircraft types, the airline begins forecasting its winter operations as early as March or April each year. This long-term manpower planning ensures that, by December, there is a robust pool of pilots available, along with additional standby crews, so that last-minute unavailability does not jeopardise flights.



Aircraft Readiness: Strategic Deployment of CAT III-B Certified Fleet

The airline has positioned CAT III B–compliant aircraft at strategic high-risk airports so that flights can continue even when visibility plummets. Aircraft with any technical issues that could restrict their low-visibility capability are flagged early, repaired immediately, or rotated out of fog-sensitive routes.

Air India’s Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC) runs specialised teams that monitor aircraft performance and ensure that any defect potentially affecting low-visibility operations is resolved in time for next-day scheduling.