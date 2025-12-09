Air India Fog-Season Action Plan To Minimise Delays And Enhance Passenger Experience
The winter-fog preparedness plan is focused on crew readiness, aircraft capability, diversion planning, and airport coordination, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: As northern India prepares for its annual fog season, a period notorious for disrupting flight operations, Air India has activated a sweeping set of operational and customer-support measures aimed at limiting delays and improving passenger experience. The airline announced on Tuesday that it has strengthened coordination across crew, aircraft maintenance, airport operations, scheduling, and communication systems, with a unified goal: keeping services as stable as possible during the December–February fog window.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially designated December 10, 2025, to February 10, 2026, as the fog season for this year. Air India strongly believes that these practices are of particular importance at the major metropolitan airports impacted by the fog climate, where fog delays can rapidly compound along the connecting routes through the Air India network.
Air India stated that its new initiatives build on the improved outcomes witnessed last winter and are informed by detailed learning from previous fog seasons. The airline has refined its standard operating procedures (SOPs) and introduced proactive measures designed to prevent disruptions where possible, and manage them swiftly when they occur.
Crew Preparedness: Ensuring Adequate CAT III-Trained Manpower
One of the airline’s top priorities is ensuring that enough pilots are trained and current in Low Visibility Operations, including CAT III B capability. This highly specialised qualification enables pilots to operate safely in dense fog conditions using advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures.
According to Air India, crew readiness is a continuous process rather than a seasonal one. Because pilots move between fleets, undergo upgrades from First Officer to Captain, or require requalification when shifting aircraft types, the airline begins forecasting its winter operations as early as March or April each year. This long-term manpower planning ensures that, by December, there is a robust pool of pilots available, along with additional standby crews, so that last-minute unavailability does not jeopardise flights.
Aircraft Readiness: Strategic Deployment of CAT III-B Certified Fleet
The airline has positioned CAT III B–compliant aircraft at strategic high-risk airports so that flights can continue even when visibility plummets. Aircraft with any technical issues that could restrict their low-visibility capability are flagged early, repaired immediately, or rotated out of fog-sensitive routes.
Air India’s Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC) runs specialised teams that monitor aircraft performance and ensure that any defect potentially affecting low-visibility operations is resolved in time for next-day scheduling.
Air India is ever vigilant in regard to the potential of fog and monitors 24/7 through the execution of a comprehensive operational strategy. The operational teams of both Air India’s Investigation Operations Control Centre (IOCC) and airports conduct on-going real-time monitoring of Meteorological data, which enables the teams to conduct logistical and risk assessments ahead of time, in order to identify potential flights that may be delayed/cancelled due to fog and to be able to adjust the operational schedules accordingly.
A daily review meeting, already in effect from December 1, evaluates next-day operations, crew standby levels, aircraft readiness, forecasted visibility, and potential diversion scenarios. By taking decisions early in the evening, the airline seeks to prevent confusion and avoid unrealistic departure estimates that frustrate passengers.
Air India has intensified its Contact Centre with trained employees specifically equipped to assist customers with their concerns related to delays and disruptions due to fog. Air India will send proactive notifications to customers using multiple methods, including SMS, WhatsApp, e-mail and social media.
A significant component of this effort is Air India's Fog Care Initiative, developed to minimize the impact of fog on customers by preventing them from travelling unnecessarily or waiting for extended periods. Highlights of the Fog Care Initiative include:
- Identification, in advance, of potential delays in schedule due to fog using weather forecasts
- Notifications to customers about the possibility of delays or cancellations.
- The ability for customers to reschedule their flights without charge or request a full refund
- On-ground assistance provided to customers still travelling to assist with rebooking their cancelled flights.
This initiative aims to give customers the maximum amount of control and clarity during an unpredictable weather-related period.
Complete Planning for Alternate Airports
When the weather forecast indicates that visibility will fall to a level that is unsafe for landing, Air India utilises some of the pre-selected alternate airports to fly customers safely and efficiently out of fog. Air India has established several alternate airports throughout India and continues to place a focus on selecting alternate airports that should not be prone to fog for future noticing. Factors such as engineering support, parking bays, passenger-handling capacity, Customs and immigration availability (for international flights), and hotel infrastructure are part of diversion planning.
Having set the stage for efficient distribution of diverted flights across airports and preventing any single threatened airport from becoming overwhelmed, work is also done to minimise passenger disturbance during delays.
Airlines will have established internal procedures for types of delays such as holding I.D. cards while boarding (delayed boarding & taxiing) and holding aircraft in flight for extended periods. Passengers will be monitored throughout the duration of the holding period and when deemed necessary to minimize passenger discomfort, the airline will be able to take one of the following actions:
- Delay the grounding of the aircraft until passenger loading has been completed
- Initially service a passenger with food and drink on board the aircraft
- Allow the re-boarding of the aircraft (deplaning the passenger) should the delays exceed the maximum tolerance limits established by the airline.
- Change the aircraft assigned to the flight if necessary.
In making these decisions, the airline is continuously monitoring the operational viability (feasibility of making changes) of the action taken against the well-being (health) of its customers.
An official of the airline stated, "Airlines conduct extensive pre-planning of every fog operation conducted, including: planning for additional fuel load, selecting appropriate alternative airports, ensuring trained engineers at the airport, providing passenger support facilities at diversionary airports, and synchronizing Customs office availability and hotel accommodation availability so that safety is always maintained and inconvenience to passengers is minimised."
