ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Flight Issues PAN-PAN Alert, Makes Emergency Landing In Thiruvananthapuram After Midair Engine Trouble

Thiruvananthapuram: A major aviation disaster was averted on Wednesday as Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to New Delhi made an emergency landing shortly after take off from here, after the pilots detected low oil and zero pressure in one of the engines.

Soon after taking off, the pilots of the AI-830 Airbus A321 received a warning in the cockpit that the second engine was low on oil and the pressure was zero. Realising that it was dangerous to continue operating the engine, the pilots immediately turned it off mid-air and issued a 'PAN-PAN' emergency alert to the air traffic control (ATC). Such a message is given to allow landing on priority in case of a serious situation.