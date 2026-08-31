ETV Bharat / bharat

Tissue Paper With Bomb Threat Message Found In AI Plane; Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: An Air India flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi with 32 passengers made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing a message that there was a "bomb" on board the aircraft, police said.

The pilots decided to divert the Delhi-bound aircraft to Ahmedabad after discovering the threat message, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 'G' Division, VN Yadav.