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Tissue Paper With Bomb Threat Message Found In AI Plane; Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad

ACP VN Yadav said that the security agencies thoroughly checked the aircraft and found nothing suspicious

air india flight bomb threat
Representational Image (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : August 31, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ahmedabad: An Air India flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi with 32 passengers made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing a message that there was a "bomb" on board the aircraft, police said.

The pilots decided to divert the Delhi-bound aircraft to Ahmedabad after discovering the threat message, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 'G' Division, VN Yadav.

"The aircraft made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad International Airport at around 4:30pm after a crew member found a tissue paper having text "bomb" written on it, said the ACP. Security agencies thoroughly checked the aircraft and found nothing suspicious, he informed.

The flight had 32 passengers, all of whom are safe and have been accommodated at Terminal 2 of the Ahmedabad airport, stated the police officer, adding that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

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TAGGED:

DAMMAM TO SAUDI ARABIA FLIGHT
AHMEDABAD AIRPORT
AIR INDIA FLIGHT EMERGENCY LAND
AIR INDIA FLIGHT BOMB THREAT

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