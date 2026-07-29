ETV Bharat / bharat

Air-India Flight Crash: No Abnormality Found In Fuel Control Switches, Says Civil Aviation Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has said that no abnormality had been found in the fuel control switches of the London-bound Air India Flight AI-171 that crashed minutes after take-off from the Ahmedabad international airport last year, killing 260 people.

This was stated by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Muralidhar Mohol, in his reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"A detailed examination of the fuel control switches including structural integrity of the fuel control switch detents and their locking mechanism was carried out at the facility of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in Seattle. No abnormality was observed," he said. However, further inspection of the complete 'thrust control module' at the OEM facility is underway, he added.

The switches became a key focus after the preliminary probe found that both engine fuel switches moved from run to cut-off mode shortly after take-off leading to a loss of thrust.

The Minister said that the investigation into the crash is ongoing, and all probable causes and contributing factors leading to the accident are being investigated. "Once the investigation is over, the final report including all the findings will be published on the website of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau," Mohol said.

He dismissed the allegations of a delay in the investigation.