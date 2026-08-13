ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Faces Challenges; Group Plans To Induct Over 100 Planes In 2 Years: CEO Campbell Wilson

New Delhi: Air India is facing challenges due to external volatility but remains focused on the profitability path and plans to induct over 100 new planes over the next two years, its CEO Campbell Wilson said on Thursday.

The loss-making airline has been facing multiple headwinds, and a leadership transition is happening, with former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam set to take over as the CEO and MD from Wilson.

During a town hall with staff, Wilson, who is likely to leave the airline next month, said the annual salary increments will come into effect from October 1. The recently revised pay structure for pilots will also be effective on the same date, according to sources.

Earlier this year, the increment cycle was deferred by one quarter amid the West Asia turmoil significantly impacting flight operations and costs.

Talking about the future trajectory, Wilson said the group expects to induct over 100 new planes in the next two years and that 16 Boeing 787-8 aircraft are to be retrofitted in 2027, according to the sources.

He told the employees that the airline continues to make steady progress on its transformation journey despite a challenging operating environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty, airspace disruptions, fuel price volatility and macroeconomic pressures.

Currently, Air India Group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, has nearly 300 planes.