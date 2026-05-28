ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Extends Suspension Of Flights To Israel Till July End

Jerusalem: Amid continued geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia, Air India on Thursday said it is extending its suspension of operations on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route till July end. Earlier this month, it had announced suspension till the end of June, but with no clarity on the prevailing security situation in the region, the leading Indian carrier has decided to further extend its suspension of operations on the route by another month.

A senior executive heading the airlines’ Israel operations told PTI that the “schedule amendment (has been) notified yesterday evening.” The flights have been “further suspended till 31 July due to the geopolitical situation,” he said.

In the wake of the West Asia conflict, which started in late February, airlines have been facing multiple headwinds, including costlier fuel and airspace curbs, which pushed up their operational costs. Earlier in April, the Indian carrier announced to put on hold its operations till the end of May, which is now further extended.