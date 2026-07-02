Air India Express Restores Connectivity To Destinations Across Its West Asia Network
Flights on the Kozhikode–Salalah route resumed from July 2. Similarly, services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will resume from July 3.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Air India Express has restored connectivity to all destinations across its West Asia network with the resumption of services to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait.
As per a press release issued by the airline, flights on the Kozhikode–Salalah route resumed from July 2. Similarly, services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will resume from July 3, while flights between Bengaluru and Kuwait begin from July 4, with frequencies increasing in phases over the coming days.
The Kozhikode–Salalah service will operate twice every week. Services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will initially operate once a week from July 3, increasing to three weekly flights from July 5. With the resumption, Air India Express now operates from two airports in the Sultanate of Oman- Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport.
Air India Express has also reinstated flights between Muscat and Mangaluru starting July 3. The airline operates about 40 weekly flights from Muscat to seven destinations in India. Bengaluru–Kuwait services will operate once a week from July 4, increasing to three weekly flights from July 7. All Air India Express flights to and from Kuwait will operate from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport.
The release said, with flights to 13 destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Air India Express continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading carriers connecting India with the region.
The airline currently operates about 780 weekly flights between India and West Asia connecting 18 Indian cities directly with the region. In recent weeks, the airline has launched new services connecting Navi Mumbai and Abu Dhabi, Guwahati and Abu Dhabi, Guwahati and Dubai, Bengaluru and Phuket, and Pune and Amritsar, further strengthening connectivity across its growing domestic and international network.
Following these additions, Air India Express will operate about 415 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting the city with 30 domestic and seven international destinations. From Kozhikode, the airline operates about 85 weekly flights, connecting the city with 13 destinations across West Asia and Bengaluru.
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