ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Express Restores Connectivity To Destinations Across Its West Asia Network

New Delhi: Air India Express has restored connectivity to all destinations across its West Asia network with the resumption of services to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait.

As per a press release issued by the airline, flights on the Kozhikode–Salalah route resumed from July 2. Similarly, services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will resume from July 3, while flights between Bengaluru and Kuwait begin from July 4, with frequencies increasing in phases over the coming days.

The Kozhikode–Salalah service will operate twice every week. Services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will initially operate once a week from July 3, increasing to three weekly flights from July 5. With the resumption, Air India Express now operates from two airports in the Sultanate of Oman- Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport.

Air India Express has also reinstated flights between Muscat and Mangaluru starting July 3. The airline operates about 40 weekly flights from Muscat to seven destinations in India. Bengaluru–Kuwait services will operate once a week from July 4, increasing to three weekly flights from July 7. All Air India Express flights to and from Kuwait will operate from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport.