Air India Express Plane's Nose Wheels Get Detached After Landing At Phuket Airport
Air India Express spokesperson said the plane experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket airport, crew followed all protocols, and guests were deplaned.
By PTI
Published : March 11, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Mumbai: An Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX plane made a suspected hard landing at the Phuket airport on Wednesday, detaching its two nose wheels, according to a senior DGCA official. The aircraft VT-BWQ operated the flight IX938 from Hyderabad to Phuket.
Passengers were deplaned and taken to the terminal building. There has been no injury to any person, the official told PTI. The number of passengers on board the Boeing 737-Max 8 could not be immediately ascertained.
Airport operations are temporarily suspended as the aircraft is stuck on the runway and is being towed to the bay, according to officials. An Air India Express spokesperson said the plane experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket airport, and the crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned.
The aircraft was involved in a suspected hard landing with a bounce on runway 9 at the Phuket airport, the DGCA official said. A hard landing in aviation parlance is usually an unintentional landing where an aircraft hits the ground with excessive vertical speed and force.
"Aircraft is stuck on the runway, both nose wheels got detached," the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) official said, adding that an investigation would be carried out by the appropriate authority after consultation with Thailand aviation authorities.
The official said both nose wheels of the aircraft were replaced as part of routine maintenance on March 8.
