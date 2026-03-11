ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Express Plane's Nose Wheels Get Detached After Landing At Phuket Airport

Mumbai: An Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX plane made a suspected hard landing at the Phuket airport on Wednesday, detaching its two nose wheels, according to a senior DGCA official. The aircraft VT-BWQ operated the flight IX938 from Hyderabad to Phuket.

Passengers were deplaned and taken to the terminal building. There has been no injury to any person, the official told PTI. The number of passengers on board the Boeing 737-Max 8 could not be immediately ascertained.

Airport operations are temporarily suspended as the aircraft is stuck on the runway and is being towed to the bay, according to officials. An Air India Express spokesperson said the plane experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket airport, and the crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned.