Air India Express Pilot Accused Of Hitting Passenger Arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested an off-duty Air India Express pilot accused of assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, an officer said on Tuesday.

Captain Virendra Sejwal had earlier joined the probe and was questioned by the investigating officer, the officer said. "In the process of investigation, after the registration of the case, the relevant CCTV footage had been collected and statements recorded. The accused was also called for questioning, and his arrest was effected," the officer said in a statement.

Sejwal has been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with violence near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1 on December 19.

A senior police officer said the investigation is being carried out strictly on merit and based on the evidence collected so far. "Whatever information can be shared without hampering the process and outcome of the investigation will be made public," a senior police officer said. Earlier, the Delhi Police had recorded the detailed statement of the complainant, Ankit Dewan, and begun collecting material evidence in connection with the alleged assault by the pilot at Terminal 1 of the airport.