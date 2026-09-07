ETV Bharat / bharat

Kochi-Abu Dhabi Air India Express Incident Puts Spotlight On Need For Independent Aviation Authority: FIP President

New Delhi: An Air India Express Boeing - 737 flying from Kochi to Abu Dhabi returned to Kochi a week ago after the crew detected a rapid drop in oil quantity in one of the engines. According to reports, pilots first decided to turn back as a precaution. The affected engine was later shut down during the return flight.

The airline said in a statement that the crew followed established safety procedures and warned that reports without the full timeline and context could cause unnecessary concern among passengers.

According to sources quoted by ANI, Flight IX 415 was around 50 minutes into its journey and cruising at approximately 36,000 feet when the pilots noticed the oil quantity in Engine 1 falling rapidly.

After noticing the abnormal reading commander and co-pilot carried out a FORDEC assessment which is a structured decision making process used by flight crews, as they monitored the engine parameters. With the readings continuing to deteriorate, crew decided against proceeding to Abu Dhabi and opted to return to Kochi.

Sources also told that the commander subsequently contacted Mumbai Radio on high frequency and informed air traffic control about the decision to turn the aircraft back. The situation became more serious during the return journey. Around 45 minutes after the aircraft had reversed course, the oil pressure in Engine 1 began fluctuating and eventually entered the red zone on the cockpit display.

The crew then shut down the affected engine in accordance with safety procedures while continuing the flight back to Kochi. The aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport.

Confirming the incident an Air India Express spokesperson said that a week ago, one of our Kochi to Abu Dhabi flights made an air turnback in line with established safety protocols. Guests were subsequently connected to Abu Dhabi on an alternative aircraft.

The spokesperson also added that the reports presenting this incident without the relevant timeline and context may inadvertently cause unnecessary concern among guests and the travelling public.