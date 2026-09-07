Kochi-Abu Dhabi Air India Express Incident Puts Spotlight On Need For Independent Aviation Authority: FIP President
Pilots' body highlights the need for a strong and independent Civil Aviation Authority in India, reports Saurabh Shukla
Published : September 7, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi: An Air India Express Boeing - 737 flying from Kochi to Abu Dhabi returned to Kochi a week ago after the crew detected a rapid drop in oil quantity in one of the engines. According to reports, pilots first decided to turn back as a precaution. The affected engine was later shut down during the return flight.
The airline said in a statement that the crew followed established safety procedures and warned that reports without the full timeline and context could cause unnecessary concern among passengers.
According to sources quoted by ANI, Flight IX 415 was around 50 minutes into its journey and cruising at approximately 36,000 feet when the pilots noticed the oil quantity in Engine 1 falling rapidly.
After noticing the abnormal reading commander and co-pilot carried out a FORDEC assessment which is a structured decision making process used by flight crews, as they monitored the engine parameters. With the readings continuing to deteriorate, crew decided against proceeding to Abu Dhabi and opted to return to Kochi.
Sources also told that the commander subsequently contacted Mumbai Radio on high frequency and informed air traffic control about the decision to turn the aircraft back. The situation became more serious during the return journey. Around 45 minutes after the aircraft had reversed course, the oil pressure in Engine 1 began fluctuating and eventually entered the red zone on the cockpit display.
The crew then shut down the affected engine in accordance with safety procedures while continuing the flight back to Kochi. The aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport.
Confirming the incident an Air India Express spokesperson said that a week ago, one of our Kochi to Abu Dhabi flights made an air turnback in line with established safety protocols. Guests were subsequently connected to Abu Dhabi on an alternative aircraft.
The spokesperson also added that the reports presenting this incident without the relevant timeline and context may inadvertently cause unnecessary concern among guests and the travelling public.
Despite Air India Express comments, this incident has also renewed attention on technical diversions and aviation safety oversight at a time when Indian carriers have faced a number of operational and technical events.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Captain C.S. Randhawa, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), said that based on reports available so far the pilot decided to return to Kochi instead of continuing to Abu Dhabi after becoming aware of a possible technical issue. It was a prudent and safety-conscious decision. Had the aircraft continued its journey the situation could potentially have become more serious. The pilot deserves appreciation for exercising sound judgement and putting safety first, said Randhawa.
He also added that the incident once again highlights the need for a strong and independent Civil Aviation Authority in India which should be empowered to take timely and effective decisions on aviation safety and regulatory matters.
Across the subcontinent, several countries have independent civil aviation authorities that are able to take decisions on aviation-related matters with greater autonomy. India still lacks such an independent structure, and this is an area that needs serious consideration, he added.
We were 45 minutes away from disaster.— Malay Krishna (@Malay4Product) September 7, 2026
By the time the emergency came through, our pilots had already turned the plane around and were flying home.
Here is what happened.
IX 415 left Cochin for Abu Dhabi. Fifty minutes in, at 36,000 feet, both pilots saw the oil quantity on… https://t.co/ymIPIe9dYz
Taking to X, a passenger named Malay Krishna, described what he experienced during the flight. He said the flight safely returned to Cochin after pilots noticed falling engine oil. According to him, following the FORDEC checklist, pilots turned back before the engine failed. Despite a single-engine, overweight landing, he said that the pilots touched down smoothly, keeping passengers completely unaware of the 45-minute crisis.
Information of this incident came just days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released its preliminary findings into the Air India Phuket to Delhi flight incident. According to the report, Airbus technical experts inspected the aircraft for three days in the presence of investigators, while hydraulic components and samples were taken for further examination.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has also said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will increase the annual percentage of psychoactive substance testing for flight crew as part of wider efforts to strengthen aviation safety and oversight.
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Air India Express Flight Returned to Cochin After Engine Oil Pressure Warning