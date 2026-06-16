Air India Express Flight To Jeddah Makes Emergency Landing In Kannur
The flight bound for Jeddah from Kannur was carrying 150 passengers and all of them are safe.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Kannur: An Air India Express flight bound for Jeddah from the Kannur International Airport made an emergency landing following a technical snag. The issue was detected shortly after takeoff, prompting the aircraft to circle in the air for over an hour before landing safely. A major disaster was averted due to the pilot's timely intervention.
The flight departed from Kannur at 7.30 am carrying 150 passengers. While en route, the pilot noticed the technical issues as the aircraft reached the airspace over Mangaluru. Prioritising passenger safety, the pilot swiftly decided to divert the flight back to Kannur.
The pilot contacted the airport's Air Traffic Control and sought permission for an emergency landing. However, the aircraft's fuel level had to be reduced to ensure a safe touchdown. To achieve this, the flight circled over the Mangaluru airspace approximately fifteen times.
Burning off fuel is a standard procedure for safely landing an aircraft during emergencies. Pilots adopt this method to minimise the aircraft's weight and ensure a safe landing. Eliminating excess fuel helps prevent major disasters, including the risk of fire upon landing, and this action aligns with the safety precautions mandated by aviation regulations. The experience of circling in the air for over an hour caused significant anxiety among the passengers.
After sufficiently reducing the fuel load, the flight landed safely at the airport. Anticipating the emergency landing, the airport kept emergency systems on standby, including the fire force, ambulances, and medical teams. Authorities confirmed that all 150 passengers and crew members aboard were safe.
Both authorities and passengers breathed a sigh of relief once the aircraft touched down safely on the runway. The passengers were subsequently shifted to the terminal, where airport authorities arranged necessary medical assistance and other facilities. The procedures to safely retrieve the passengers' luggage have also been completed.
Aviation authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, will conduct a detailed inspection to determine the exact cause of the technical snag. It will only become clear after the inspections whether the fault occurred in the aircraft's landing gear or another technical section. An expert engineering team has arrived in Kannur to carry out the maintenance work, and the aircraft will be cleared for its next service only after the defect is fully rectified.
Air India Express is one of the major airlines operating services between the Gulf countries and Kerala. Such incidents involving a flight heavily relied upon by expatriates in the Malabar region have sparked considerable concern among passengers.