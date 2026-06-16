ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Express Flight To Jeddah Makes Emergency Landing In Kannur

Kannur: An Air India Express flight bound for Jeddah from the Kannur International Airport made an emergency landing following a technical snag. The issue was detected shortly after takeoff, prompting the aircraft to circle in the air for over an hour before landing safely. A major disaster was averted due to the pilot's timely intervention.

The flight departed from Kannur at 7.30 am carrying 150 passengers. While en route, the pilot noticed the technical issues as the aircraft reached the airspace over Mangaluru. Prioritising passenger safety, the pilot swiftly decided to divert the flight back to Kannur.

The pilot contacted the airport's Air Traffic Control and sought permission for an emergency landing. However, the aircraft's fuel level had to be reduced to ensure a safe touchdown. To achieve this, the flight circled over the Mangaluru airspace approximately fifteen times.

Burning off fuel is a standard procedure for safely landing an aircraft during emergencies. Pilots adopt this method to minimise the aircraft's weight and ensure a safe landing. Eliminating excess fuel helps prevent major disasters, including the risk of fire upon landing, and this action aligns with the safety precautions mandated by aviation regulations. The experience of circling in the air for over an hour caused significant anxiety among the passengers.