ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Express Flight Returned to Cochin After Engine Oil Pressure Warning

New Delhi: Air India Express’s aircraft that was operating flight between Cochin International Airport and Abu Dhabi was returned and carried out in line with established safety protocols a week ago, the airline clarified on Monday.Boeing 737 flight IX 415 was about 50 minutes into its journey from Cochin to Abu Dhabi, flying at 36,000 feet when the crew noticed a rapid fall in Engine 1 oil quantity, according to reports.

“A week ago, one of our Kochi-Abu Dhabi flights made an air turnback in line with established safety protocols,” An Air India Express spokesperson said. Meanwhile, guests were subsequently connected to Abu Dhabi on an alternative aircraft, the airline added in a statement.“Reports presenting this incident without the relevant timeline and context may inadvertently cause unnecessary concern among guests and the travelling public," according to the Air India Express spokesperson.

Moreover, the pilots carried out a FORDEC assessment, a structured decision-making process used in aviation and decided to return to Cochin as the oil quantity continued to decline. The commander informed air traffic control through Mumbai Radio and the aircraft reversed course, sources said. The crew continued monitoring engine parameters and prepared for contingencies, the reports said.

They suggest that about 45 minutes after the turnback, Engine 1 oil pressure began fluctuating and entered the red zone on the cockpit gauge, indicating a dangerous drop. However, the aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport. In addition, the passengers were subsequently connected to Abu Dhabi on an alternative aircraft, the airline said.