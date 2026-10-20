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Air India Express Flight En Route To Bengaluru Reports Bird Strike; Lands Safely

The technical teams, as part of standard safety procedures, inspected the aircraft to see if there was any damage to it and its engines.

Air India Express Flight En Route To Bengaluru Reports Bird Strike; Lands Safely
Representational Image (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : October 20, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: An Air India Express flight travelling from Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru has reported a bird strike, but landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport here, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, and 148 passengers were reportedly on board. No injuries were reported for passengers or crew members, sources added.

As part of standard safety procedures, technical teams inspected the aircraft to see if there was any damage to it and its engines.

"Our Bhogapuram-Bengaluru flight reported a bird strike. The aircraft was inspected and has been declared serviceable. There has been no impact on our operations," an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement.

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TAGGED:

AIR INDIA
AIR INDIA BIRD STRIKE
BENGALURU
AIR INDIA EXPRESS FLIGHT

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