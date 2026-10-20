ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Express Flight En Route To Bengaluru Reports Bird Strike; Lands Safely

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Bengaluru: An Air India Express flight travelling from Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru has reported a bird strike, but landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport here, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, and 148 passengers were reportedly on board. No injuries were reported for passengers or crew members, sources added.

As part of standard safety procedures, technical teams inspected the aircraft to see if there was any damage to it and its engines.