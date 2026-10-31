ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Express Flight Crew's Lapse Probably Led To Runway Incursion At Goa Airport In April This Year: AAIB

New Delhi: Air India Express flight crew's failure to adhere to air traffic controller's instructions and communication misinterpretation are the probable causes for the runway incursion of the plane when a Navy fighter jet was taking off at Goa's Dabolim airport in April this year, according to AAIB.

The incident happened in the morning of April 3, involving Air India Express' Boeing 737-8 aircraft, which was to operate the flight AXB 1109 from Dabolim to Delhi, and the Navy's single-pilot fighter jet. There were 171 people onboard the flight, and there were no injuries.

At Dabolim airport, a civil enclave, air traffic services are provided by INS HANSA. Tower and approach controllers are from the Indian Navy. The Surface Movement Control (SMC) controller at the airport is from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

In its final report on the incident, probe agency AAIB has recommended that Dabolim airport's taxiway TWY N2 "may be considered as a HOTSPOT due to its proximity to Bay 1 & 2 of civil apron and increased probability of the risk of potential ground collisions and RWY incursions". RWY refers to runway.

"The flight crew did not fully adhere to the SMC Controller's taxi instructions to 'hold at holding point and to contact Navy- Approach on 119.7 MHz at the holding point.

"Had they stopped and established positive communication with the Navy- ATC before entering the active runway, the incident could have been avoided," the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said.

According to the probe agency, another probably cause for the incident was that the R/T call of 'Expect back track' by the SMC controller was misinterpreted by the Pilot Flying as 'enter backtrack clearance'.

This resulted in the crew's cognitive focus shifting entirely toward executing the runway entry, without seeking an explicit clearance, AAIB said and added that failing to request clarification may have likely caused the Pilot In Command to believe erroneously that they have received an expected clearance to enter the runway.

"If the SMC controller had insisted on a correct readback, readback error by the captain and hear-back error by the SMC with regard to a crucial R/T call 'hold at holding point', could have prevented the serious incident," AAIB said and cited it as a contributory factor. R/T refers to Radiotelephony.

In the 35-page final report that includes annexures, AAIB cited another contributory factor: being a trainee, Pilot Monitoring (PM) of the flight was overly reliant on the instructor and followed instructions without any hesitation.