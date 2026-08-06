Air India Express Employee Among Five Held After 1KG Gold Worth Rs 1.28 Crore Seized At Indore Airport
What looked like ordinary metal bangles turned out to be part of a gold smuggling operation at Indore Airport. Five have been arrested so far.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Indore: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized around 1 kg of gold worth Rs 1.28 crore at Indore Airport in Madhya Pradesh and arrested five persons, including an Air India Express ground duty employee, in connection with the seizure.
The DRI told the Indore district court that the accused allegedly brought gold from Abu Dhabi hidden inside metal pieces that looked like silver bangles.
Gold Smuggled From Abu Dhabi
Officials said DRI had been receiving information for several days about gold being smuggled through Indore Airport. The agency also received inputs that gold arriving on flights from Abu Dhabi was allegedly being illegally supplied to some bullion traders in Indore.
Acting on the information, the DRI team caught two suspects between August 3 and 4. During a search, officials found two silver bangles with the suspects. When the bangles were examined, gold was found hidden inside them.
Subsequent investigation brought to light an alleged gold smuggling operation involving gold worth around Rs 1.28 crore.
Five Persons Held
The DRI subsequently detained five persons, Govind Porwal, who had arrived in Indore from Abu Dhabi; Air India Express ground duty employee Vasudev Barnale; Aman Gehlot; Sanjay Munje; and Ajay Kumar Sen.
The investigation allegedly found that each of them had a different role in the smuggling network.
According to the DRI, Govind Porwal brought gold illegally from Abu Dhabi. Vasudev, the airline employee, allegedly took Porwal's parcel from the aerobridge to his associates outside the airport without customs checks. A taxi driver was also allegedly part of the network.
The gold was then allegedly delivered to a bullion trader in Indore.
Court Sends Accused To 14-Day Custody
The DRI has so far seized 1 kg of gold from the accused. All five accused were produced before the Indore district court, which sent them to 14 days of judicial custody.
The DRI is also questioning other employees posted at the airport as part of the investigation.