ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Express Employee Among Five Held After 1KG Gold Worth Rs 1.28 Crore Seized At Indore Airport

Indore: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized around 1 kg of gold worth Rs 1.28 crore at Indore Airport in Madhya Pradesh and arrested five persons, including an Air India Express ground duty employee, in connection with the seizure.

The DRI told the Indore district court that the accused allegedly brought gold from Abu Dhabi hidden inside metal pieces that looked like silver bangles.

Gold Smuggled From Abu Dhabi

Officials said DRI had been receiving information for several days about gold being smuggled through Indore Airport. The agency also received inputs that gold arriving on flights from Abu Dhabi was allegedly being illegally supplied to some bullion traders in Indore.

Acting on the information, the DRI team caught two suspects between August 3 and 4. During a search, officials found two silver bangles with the suspects. When the bangles were examined, gold was found hidden inside them.

Subsequent investigation brought to light an alleged gold smuggling operation involving gold worth around Rs 1.28 crore.

Five Persons Held