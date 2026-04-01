ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Crash: SC Rejects Plea Regarding The Preliminary Investigation Report Into Last June’s Crash

File photo of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad, in June ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea regarding the preliminary investigation report into last June’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad, pointedly asking the petitioner: “What is your deep‑rooted agenda?”

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench declined to accept the petitioner's contention that the authorities be directed to treat his plea as a representation.

The bench was hearing a plea challenging a February 25 order of the Delhi High Court. The high court had rejected a PIL seeking that information on the "complete sequence of events" leading to the crash be included in the preliminary investigation report.

“What is your deep-rooted agenda? As if we don't understand the motive. The people who lost their lives, their family members are not filing (petitions), but you are filing," the apex court told the counsel appearing for the petitioner.