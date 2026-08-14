ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India CEO-Designate Tewolde Gebremariam Visits Delhi, Mumbai; Meets Senior Airline Executives

New Delhi: Tewolde Gebremariam, who is set to take over the reins of Air India next month, held meetings with senior airline executives this week during his first visit to India after being appointed as CEO and MD, according to officials. Gebremariam, an aviation industry veteran and former chief of Ethiopian Airlines Group, will take over from Campbell Wilson as the CEO and MD.

The officials said Gebremariam visited the national capital and Mumbai and held meetings with senior executives of the airline and Tata Group. He will be taking charge of the Tata Group-owned airline at a time when it is working on ambitious expansion plans amid multiple external headwinds.