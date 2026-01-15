ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India, IndiGo And SpiceJet Issue Travel Advisory, Possible Cancellations After Iran Closes Airspace

New Delhi: Several Indian airlines, including Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo, have issued travel advisories following the closure of Iranian airspace. Air India on Thursday cancelled at least three flights to the US and certain services to Europe will face delays, according to a source.

At least three flights — two from the national capital to New York and Newark, and one from Mumbai to New York — have been cancelled, the source told PTI. In a post on X, the airline said that due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays.

"Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled," the airline said, and regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption. Air India uses Iranian airspace for flights to the US and Europe, and the alternative option is to fly over Iraqi airspace.