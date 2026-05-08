ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Board Holds Meeting Amid West Asia Conflict Headwinds; Plans Cost-Saving Steps

New Delhi: Air India's board of directors on Thursday discussed various cost-saving measures, including likely furloughs, amid the loss-making airline facing multiple headwinds, largely due to the West Asia conflict. The board meeting took place at Air India's headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana.

The meeting started at around 11.30 am and went on for over three hours. Cost-saving measures were among the topics discussed at the meeting, according to sources. The measures could include furloughs and deferred payment of bonuses, they added. Bonuses, which are performance-linked, are part of CTC (Cost To Company) at Air India.

Generally, furlough refers to sending staff on unpaid leaves by companies during a tough financial situation. Meanwhile, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson will be addressing a townhall on Friday. Earlier, sources had said the airline's financials for 2025-26, cost-saving measures and selection of a new CEO were expected to be discussed at the meeting.