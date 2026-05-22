ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Flight Lands In Delhi Amid 'Full Emergency' After Engine Fire Alert; All Passengers Safe

In an official statement issued late last night, Air India said that a full investigation has been launched in coordination with regulatory authorities, while assuring that safety of passengers and crew remains its "highest priority".

The airline said Flight AI2802 was approaching Delhi when the crew received an engine fire warning, which was later confirmed to be genuine. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots safely landed the aircraft and all passengers and crew members disembarked normally.

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Bengaluru to Delhi landed safely at Delhi airport on Thursday night after the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the aircraft’s engines during final approach, prompting authorities to declare a "full emergency".

"Air India confirms an incident involving Flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi on 21 May 2026. During the aircraft's final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true. The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally," the airline said.

It went on to say, "Air India is immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities. We are committed to sharing further verified information as soon as it becomes available. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority."

This incident was reported just hours after another Air India flight faced a separate technical issue. Flight AI2651 from Delhi to Bengaluru suffered a tail-strike incident while landing at Bengaluru airport.

The aircraft, carrying 181 people, landed safely and all passengers and crew members disembarked without injury. However, the plane has been grounded for detailed inspection and the matter will be investigated as per standard procedures, officials said.

Due to the grounding of the aircraft, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi was cancelled. The airline said alternative arrangements were made for affected passengers.