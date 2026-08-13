Air India Makes Drug Test Mandatory For All Pilots After Phuket-Delhi Incident
The Aug 4 Phuket-Delhi flight lost 300 feet in altitude amid mid-air turbulence, leaving dozens injured. Its pilot-in-command tested positive for a psychoactive substance.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
New Delhi: All pilots of Air India and Air India Express will undergo psychoactive substance testing against the backdrop of the pilot-in-command of the Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude last week testing positive.
There are over 5,000 pilots at the two airlines that are owned by the Tata Group. Citing an internal message sent out to the pilots, PTI reported that both airlines said it has been decided to undertake a full screening for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations.
Sources within the airlines said the testing has been made mandatory and will begin on Thursday. It is carried out concurrently with training at the Gurugram Academy, post-flight at the flight briefing centres, airlines' offices or at locations provided by the respective bases.
The initiative, sources said, is being done proactively to ensure the highest standards of safety, as well as to provide reassurance to passengers, stakeholders and the community at large.
On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude amid mid-air turbulence, leaving at least 24 people injured. The plane had 145 people onboard, including 137 passengers and 8 crew members.
The pilot-in-command of the flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance in the confirmatory screening test. The pilot has tested positive for marijuana, a psychoactive drug, sources said.
Meanwhile, a purported post-flight maintenance report for Air India flight AI2379 has revealed a series of technical warnings involving the aircraft's hydraulic systems, flight controls, and autopilot during its journey from Phuket to Delhi.
The report generated for Airbus A320 VT-EXO operating the flight lists repeated low-pressure alerts across the green, blue, and yellow hydraulic systems, along with low fluid levels in the yellow and blue reservoirs. Autopilot disconnections were recorded twice. Other warnings included a left and right elevator flight control fault, engine anti-ice-related messages, and indications involving the right forward and aft emergency exit doors.
Failure messages on the report further flagged issues with the hydraulic system, an elevator computer, and a high-pressure indication linked to the nose landing gear door/engine anti-ice valve system. Air India initially described the event as related to turbulence.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are investigating the occurrence, which has been classified as a serious incident. The purported maintenance report itself does not confirm whether the logged hydraulic and flight control warnings were directly linked to the altitude loss or whether an actual loss of pressure or fluid occurred.
Investigators are examining the sequence of events, system data, and crew actions. Air India has stated that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its highest priority and that it is cooperating with authorities. The Civil Aviation Ministry has been closely monitoring the situation with senior officials.
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