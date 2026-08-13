ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Makes Drug Test Mandatory For All Pilots After Phuket-Delhi Incident

New Delhi: All pilots of Air India and Air India Express will undergo psychoactive substance testing against the backdrop of the pilot-in-command of the Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude last week testing positive.

There are over 5,000 pilots at the two airlines that are owned by the Tata Group. Citing an internal message sent out to the pilots, PTI reported that both airlines said it has been decided to undertake a full screening for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations.

Sources within the airlines said the testing has been made mandatory and will begin on Thursday. It is carried out concurrently with training at the Gurugram Academy, post-flight at the flight briefing centres, airlines' offices or at locations provided by the respective bases.

The initiative, sources said, is being done proactively to ensure the highest standards of safety, as well as to provide reassurance to passengers, stakeholders and the community at large.

On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude amid mid-air turbulence, leaving at least 24 people injured. The plane had 145 people onboard, including 137 passengers and 8 crew members.

The pilot-in-command of the flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance in the confirmatory screening test. The pilot has tested positive for marijuana, a psychoactive drug, sources said.