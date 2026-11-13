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Air India, Air India Express Suspend Riyadh And Dammam Flights Until November 30

Moreover, flights from Jeddah will remain suspended until 21 November 2026

Air India Riyadh Flights
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 13, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: In a travel advisory, Air India and Air India Express on Friday have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until 30 November 2026. This decision comes amid the prevailing situation in the region. Moreover, flights to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 21 November 2026, it stated.

This is a developing story. More details to follow....

TAGGED:

AIR INDIA RIYADH FLIGHTS
AIR INDIA SUSPEND RIYADH FLIGHTS
DAMMAM FLIGHTS
AIR INDIA SAUDI FLIGHTS

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