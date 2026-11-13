ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India, Air India Express Suspend Riyadh And Dammam Flights Until November 30

Hyderabad: In a travel advisory, Air India and Air India Express on Friday have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until 30 November 2026. This decision comes amid the prevailing situation in the region. Moreover, flights to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 21 November 2026, it stated.