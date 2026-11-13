Air India, Air India Express Suspend Riyadh And Dammam Flights Until November 30
Moreover, flights from Jeddah will remain suspended until 21 November 2026
Published : November 13, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a travel advisory, Air India and Air India Express on Friday have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until 30 November 2026. This decision comes amid the prevailing situation in the region. Moreover, flights to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 21 November 2026, it stated.
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#TravelAdvisory Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 30 November 2026. Flights to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 21 November 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 10 November 2026, with travel dates up to 30 November 2026 for Riyadh and Dammam, and up to 21 November 2026 for Jeddah, may avail a complimentary rescheduling, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation. Air India guests may reschedule their travel to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express guests may reschedule their travel to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain. For Riyadh and Dammam bookings, revised travel may be completed up to 14 December 2026. For Jeddah bookings, revised travel may be completed up to 5 December 2026. For assistance with rescheduling or refunds, guests may contact our support teams: Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999 Air India Express: +91 124 6935600 Guests may also reach out through our city booking offices.— Air India (@airindia) November 13, 2026