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Air India, AI Express Extend Suspension Of Jeddah Flights Till November 30

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of their flights to and from Jeddah till November 30 due to the prevailing security situation in Saudi Arabia.

"Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh will remain suspended until 30 November 2026," Air India said in a post on X on Monday.

Earlier, the services to Jeddah were cancelled till November 24, while the flights to Riyadh and Dammam were already cancelled till November 30.