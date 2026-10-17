Air India, Air India Express Cancel Saudi Arabia Flights Till October 24
Tensions have been rising in West Asia due to the attacks by Yemen's Houthis targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including at the Riyadh airport.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express on Saturday announced the extension of flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia until October 24 due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the region. Earlier this week, IndiGo and Akasa Air had also announced the cancellation of their services to Saudi Arabian cities.
"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026," Air India said in a post on X, and mentioned that it was committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period.
#TravelAdvisory In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026. We understand that these disruptions may affect our guests' travel plans and are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period. Guests holding confirmed Air India or Air India Express bookings issued on or before 15 October 2026, with travel dates between 9 October and 25 October 2026, are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change on their respective airline up to 10 November 2026. Guests who do not wish to rebook on the originally preferred sector for a future date may, instead, choose to rebook from an alternative station in the GCC region served by their respective airline, subject to availability. Guests choosing the latter option are required to make their own travel arrangements to get to their preferred alternative point of departure and meet the applicable visa and entry requirements. Air India guests may rebook to or from Dubai or Doha. Air India Express guests may rebook to or from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Salalah or Sharjah. Guests whose flights have been cancelled may also opt for a full refund if they choose not to travel. Our teams are available through our contact centres (AI Contact Centre: +91 1169329333 / +91 1169329999, AIX Contact Centre: +91 124 6935600) and city booking offices in GCC stations and India to assist with rebooking and refund requests. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will keep guests informed of any further updates. Our priority remains to support affected guests, minimise inconvenience, and help them continue their journeys with suitable travel options.— Air India (@airindia) October 17, 2026
The airline said it was closely monitoring the situation. On Friday, Air India cancelled flights to Saudi Arabia till October 20, while Air India Express had earlier suspended operations to the Gulf country till October 17. IndiGo on Thursday announced extending the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabian cities until October 24.
Travel Advisory Following a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 24 October 2026 (inclusive). Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 15, 2026
#TravelUpdate: October 15, 2026 | 20:00 IST In view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24, 2026, and Jeddah until October 21, 2026. This decision follows a careful assessment of the evolving situation, with safety remaining our primary consideration. We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time. Passengers affected by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Passengers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 15, 2026
On Thursday, Akasa Air said that in view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21. Tensions have been rising in West Asia due to the attacks by Yemen's Houthis targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including at the Riyadh airport.
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