Air India, AI Express Cancel Saudi Flights Till Nov 7 Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
The flight disruptions come amid escalating strikes against Saudi Arabia's airports and energy installations, with Houthis having been involved in prolonged campaign against the country.
By PTI
Published : October 25, 2026 at 7:55 AM IST
New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express on Saturday extended the cancellation of their flights connecting Riyadh and Dammam till November 7, while services to Jeddah will remain suspended till October 31. IndiGo and Akasa Air have also cancelled their services to Saudi Arabian cities.
The flight disruptions come amid escalating drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi Arabia's airports, energy installations and other critical infrastructure, with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis having been involved in a prolonged campaign against the country.
#TravelAdvisory In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings. Air India guests travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam with original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Air India Express guests booked on Riyadh and Dammam sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests booked on Jeddah sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Our teams remain available to assist guests with rebooking and refund requests through our contact centres (Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999; Air India Express: +91 124 6935600) and city booking offices.— Air India (@airindia) October 24, 2026
"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026," Air India said in a post on X. The airline said passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before October 24 may use flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund if they cancel.
"Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings," the statement read. To accommodate travellers impacted by the flight disruptions, Air India is permitting a one-time complimentary date change for bookings made on or before October 24.
"Passengers travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam with original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026," it read.
On the other hand, those travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to 31 October, the airline said, "may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 14 November 2026."
Meanwhile, Air India Express passengers are being offered expanded alternative routing across both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings. Air India guests travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam with original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Air India Express guests booked on Riyadh and Dammam sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests booked on Jeddah sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Our teams remain available to assist guests with rebooking and refund requests through our contact centres (Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999; Air India Express: +91 124 6935600) and city booking offices. #TravelAdvisory— Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) October 24, 2026
"Air India Express guests booked on Riyadh and Dammam sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026," the carrier stated in a post on 'X'.
"Guests booked on Jeddah sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, for travel up to 14 November 2026," the statement said.
Earlier, the two airlines cancelled their services to Saudi Arabia till October 24. IndiGo on Saturday said that after a careful assessment, flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will also remain cancelled till October 31.
On Friday, the airline announced cancelling services to Riyadh till October 31, while for the other three cities, the cancellation of flights was till October 27. Akasa Air, on Friday, said it extended the suspension of flights connecting Riyadh till November 30 and to Jeddah till November 10.
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