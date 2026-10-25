ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India, AI Express Cancel Saudi Flights Till Nov 7 Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express on Saturday extended the cancellation of their flights connecting Riyadh and Dammam till November 7, while services to Jeddah will remain suspended till October 31. IndiGo and Akasa Air have also cancelled their services to Saudi Arabian cities.

The flight disruptions come amid escalating drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi Arabia's airports, energy installations and other critical infrastructure, with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis having been involved in a prolonged campaign against the country.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026," Air India said in a post on X. The airline said passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before October 24 may use flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund if they cancel.

"Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings," the statement read. To accommodate travellers impacted by the flight disruptions, Air India is permitting a one-time complimentary date change for bookings made on or before October 24.

"Passengers travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam with original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026," it read.

On the other hand, those travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to 31 October, the airline said, "may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 14 November 2026."

Meanwhile, Air India Express passengers are being offered expanded alternative routing across both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.