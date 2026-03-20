ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Aircraft, Not Approved For Flight To Vancouver, Returns To Delhi

New Delhi: A Vancouver-bound Air India Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft, after being airborne for over seven hours, returned to the national capital on Thursday evening after it was found that the plane was not approved for operating the flight, according to sources.

An apparent lapse in updating the list of requirements for the operation of flights to Canada resulted in the situation, where a wrong aircraft was deployed for the particular service, sources said.

Without providing specific details, Air India, in a statement on Friday, said the aircraft had landed safely at the Delhi airport. The flight was operated with Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft VT-AEI and was airborne for over seven hours. The plane turned back to Delhi when it was in the Chinese airspace, according to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.