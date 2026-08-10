ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Phuket Flight: France’s BEA To Join Probe, After Triple Hydraulic Failure Emerges

New Delhi: The Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi, which suffered a sudden loss of altitude on August 4, is being investigated as a major technical incident, with France’s air accident investigation agency BEA set to participate in the probe led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The AAIB will lead the investigation under ICAO Annex 13, while the participation of France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) could also bring Airbus technical experts into the investigation, Aviation Ministry sources said.

The development comes amid indications that the aircraft suffered a serious technical malfunction during the flight, challenging the initial suggestion that the incident was linked primarily to turbulence.

According to a senior government source familiar with the investigation, all three hydraulic systems of the Airbus A320 had failed, a rare occurrence that can significantly affect an aircraft’s flight-control systems. “The failure of all three hydraulic systems is a rare occurrence,” the source said.

After the aircraft reportedly lost around 300 ft in altitude, the cockpit crew took immediate action to stabilise it. The pilots’ timely response is understood to have helped prevent a potentially more serious incident.

Air India’s initial statement had described the incident as “brief in-flight turbulence resulting in momentary change in altitude”. However, a subsequent statement referred to a “sudden loss of altitude during cruise”, without mentioning turbulence. The incident left 17 people injured, including passengers and crew members.

Pilots De-Rostered, Testing Conducted

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has de-rostered both pilots who operated the Phuket-Delhi flight. As part of the regulatory process, psychoactive substance testing was also conducted. One of the pilots reportedly returned a non-negative result in the initial screening, following which a confirmatory test was carried out.

The development has prompted the Air Line Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) to issue an advisory, cautioning pilots and other aviation personnel against self-medication, and warning that some commonly used medicines and food products can potentially result in a non-negative preliminary screening.

ALPA India said it supports the DGCA’s mandatory random psychoactive substance testing regime, but stressed that a preliminary screening result should not be treated as proof of drug use. Under the DGCA’s Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), Section 5, Air Safety, Series F Part V, random testing is mandated for flight crew, air traffic controllers, aircraft maintenance engineers and other safety-sensitive personnel.

The testing regime covers six substance classes: Amphetamine-type stimulants, opiates, cannabis (THC), cocaine, barbiturates and benzodiazepines.