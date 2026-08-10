Air India Phuket Flight: France’s BEA To Join Probe, After Triple Hydraulic Failure Emerges
France’s BEA to join AAIB probe into Air India AI2379 after Airbus aircraft suffered sudden altitude loss, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi, which suffered a sudden loss of altitude on August 4, is being investigated as a major technical incident, with France’s air accident investigation agency BEA set to participate in the probe led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
The AAIB will lead the investigation under ICAO Annex 13, while the participation of France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) could also bring Airbus technical experts into the investigation, Aviation Ministry sources said.
The development comes amid indications that the aircraft suffered a serious technical malfunction during the flight, challenging the initial suggestion that the incident was linked primarily to turbulence.
According to a senior government source familiar with the investigation, all three hydraulic systems of the Airbus A320 had failed, a rare occurrence that can significantly affect an aircraft’s flight-control systems. “The failure of all three hydraulic systems is a rare occurrence,” the source said.
After the aircraft reportedly lost around 300 ft in altitude, the cockpit crew took immediate action to stabilise it. The pilots’ timely response is understood to have helped prevent a potentially more serious incident.
Air India’s initial statement had described the incident as “brief in-flight turbulence resulting in momentary change in altitude”. However, a subsequent statement referred to a “sudden loss of altitude during cruise”, without mentioning turbulence. The incident left 17 people injured, including passengers and crew members.
Pilots De-Rostered, Testing Conducted
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has de-rostered both pilots who operated the Phuket-Delhi flight. As part of the regulatory process, psychoactive substance testing was also conducted. One of the pilots reportedly returned a non-negative result in the initial screening, following which a confirmatory test was carried out.
The development has prompted the Air Line Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) to issue an advisory, cautioning pilots and other aviation personnel against self-medication, and warning that some commonly used medicines and food products can potentially result in a non-negative preliminary screening.
ALPA India said it supports the DGCA’s mandatory random psychoactive substance testing regime, but stressed that a preliminary screening result should not be treated as proof of drug use. Under the DGCA’s Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), Section 5, Air Safety, Series F Part V, random testing is mandated for flight crew, air traffic controllers, aircraft maintenance engineers and other safety-sensitive personnel.
The testing regime covers six substance classes: Amphetamine-type stimulants, opiates, cannabis (THC), cocaine, barbiturates and benzodiazepines.
The pilots’ body said medicines such as cold and cough preparations, decongestants and sleep or anxiety medications may contain substances capable of interfering with initial immunoassay screening. It specifically cited substances such as pseudoephedrine, codeine and certain benzodiazepines, while also flagging poppy-seed consumption and preparations such as bhang or thandai.
“Do not self-medicate,” ALPA India advised its members, urging them to consult their organisation’s Medical In-Charge or an Aviation Medical Examiner before taking new medication.
Preliminary Screening Not Confirmation Of Drug Use
ALPA India stressed that a non-negative screening result is only a preliminary finding and does not establish drug use. Under the DGCA rules, a person who receives a non-negative screening result is stood down pending confirmatory testing through methods such as GC-MS or LC-MS, followed by review by a Medical Review Officer (MRO).
The association said this distinction was important as prematurely describing a preliminary result as a confirmed drug-positive case could have serious professional and reputational consequences.
It also pointed out that the regulations provide for counselling and rehabilitation after a first confirmed positive result, rather than automatic suspension, while stronger action is prescribed for repeated confirmed positives.
ALPA Seeks Testing Confidentiality
The pilots’ body has also urged the DGCA to maintain strict confidentiality regarding the identities of aviation personnel undergoing testing and their screening and confirmatory results.
It said such information should be restricted to relevant authorities, including the employee, the organisation’s Medical In-Charge, the MRO and the DGCA’s Directorate of Air Safety.
ALPA India has further called for strict adherence to chain-of-custody procedures, including video recording of screening and sample splitting, as well as secure handling of Samples A and B.
It also sought trained and independent MROs and consistent assessment of legitimate therapeutic medication use across the country.
Also Read:
- Turbulence In Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight: Pilots Undergo Psychoactive Substance Screening Test, Taken Off Roster By DGCA
- 'It Was Rebirth for All Of Us': Passenger Recounts Ordeal After Phuket-Delhi Air India Flight Hits Severe Turbulence
- 13 Passengers, 4 Crew Members Hurt As Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Experiences Turbulence Mid Air