ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India, AI Express To Operate 80 West Asia Flights On March 14

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express will operate 80 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 14.

The ongoing conflict in the region, involving the US, Israel and Iran, has significantly disrupted flight operations.

According to a statement, both airlines will operate their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on March 14 (Saturday) -- a total of 18 flights.