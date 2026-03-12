Air India, AI Express To Operate 58 Flights To West Asia Today; IndiGo Resumes Services To 9 Destinations
Indian airlines are slowly restoring services to West Asia, with AI, AI Express and IndiGo scheduled to operate dozens of flights to the region today.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
New Delhi: Even as tensions in West Asia persist in the wake of the conflict between US, Israel and Iran, several Indian airlines are gradually restoring services to the region, with Air India and Air India Express set to operate as many as 58 flights on Thursday (March 12), and IndiGo resuming operations to nine destinations across West Asia.
According to a statement, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia today. Both airlines will run one non-scheduled round flight each to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, with Air India operating the service from Mumbai and Air India Express from Kozhikode.
The airlines will also maintain their scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat. A total of 10 flights will operate to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate eight scheduled flights to and from Muscat.
Air India will run one round-trip flight from Delhi and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah. Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Bengaluru and Kozhikode to Jeddah. For Muscat, Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai, along with two round-trips from Kozhikode as part of its regular services.
Apart from these scheduled operations, the Air India group will operate around 40 additional non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. These services will depend on the availability of airport slots and other operational conditions at departure stations.
The airline said the additional flights are being operated with necessary approvals from Indian and local aviation authorities.
Air India also said its flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate as scheduled. In addition, 78 extra flights are operating to and from Europe, the United States, Sri Lanka and the Maldives between March 10 and March 18, 2026.
Passengers who have booked on routes where services remain temporarily suspended can rebook their travel for a later date without additional charges or opt for a full refund, the airline said.
Air India passengers can seek rebooking or cancellations through the airline’s website or its 24x7 customer support numbers: +91 11 69329333 and +91 11 69329999. Similarly, Air India Express passengers travelling from UAE airports can also rebook their tickets on additional commercial flights to destinations in India without extra charges.
The airline group said it is contacting affected passengers through their registered mobile numbers to offer rebooking options and advised travellers to ensure their contact details are updated. It also said the airline is exploring opportunities to operate additional ad-hoc flights to and from West Asia depending on operational conditions.
IndiGo Operations
Meanwhile, IndiGo said it will operate flights to nine destinations across West Asia on March 12, along with select routes to Europe, as the airline gradually restores services in the Gulf region.
In its travel advisory, the airline said these flights will operate subject to safety conditions and regulatory approvals as it continues to coordinate with authorities. IndiGo said it is working to progressively restore operations across the Middle East to help passengers reconnect with their families and continue their travel plans.
"On 12 March 2026, IndiGo will operate flights to nine destinations across the Middle East, along with select routes to Europe, subject to prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals," IndiGo said.
However, the airline cautioned that flight schedules could change at short notice due to the evolving situation and advised passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport. The airline also said its teams are reaching out to affected passengers to assist with alternate travel arrangements, while customer support centres remain available for further help.
Indians Being Assisted In West Asia
India has also stepped up efforts to assist its citizens in the region as tensions continue to affect travel. The Indian Embassy in Lebanon said the first group of 177 Indian nationals was repatriated to New Delhi on a charter flight arranged by their employer on Wednesday.
India's Ambassador to Lebanon Noor Rahman Sheikh saw them off at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.
In Qatar, the Indian Embassy said more than 500 Indians who were stranded travelled to India on Qatar Airways flights on March 11, departing for destinations including New Delhi and Mumbai.
The embassy added that two additional Qatar Airways flights are scheduled on March 12, one each to New Delhi and Mumbai, to help more passengers return.
The mission also issued an advisory asking members of the Indian community to remain cautious and follow official instructions.
It said three 24x7 helplines remain operational to assist Indian nationals. The embassy has also prioritised urgent passport services, keeping its consular section open throughout the week and issuing Tatkal passports within one to two days.
Residents have also been advised to take official alerts seriously and avoid approaching unidentified objects or debris, and to report such items to emergency services immediately.