Air India, AI Express To Operate 58 Flights To West Asia Today; IndiGo Resumes Services To 9 Destinations

New Delhi: Even as tensions in West Asia persist in the wake of the conflict between US, Israel and Iran, several Indian airlines are gradually restoring services to the region, with Air India and Air India Express set to operate as many as 58 flights on Thursday (March 12), and IndiGo resuming operations to nine destinations across West Asia.

According to a statement, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia today. Both airlines will run one non-scheduled round flight each to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, with Air India operating the service from Mumbai and Air India Express from Kozhikode.

The airlines will also maintain their scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat. A total of 10 flights will operate to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate eight scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

Air India will run one round-trip flight from Delhi and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah. Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Bengaluru and Kozhikode to Jeddah. For Muscat, Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai, along with two round-trips from Kozhikode as part of its regular services.

Apart from these scheduled operations, the Air India group will operate around 40 additional non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. These services will depend on the availability of airport slots and other operational conditions at departure stations.

The airline said the additional flights are being operated with necessary approvals from Indian and local aviation authorities.

Air India also said its flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate as scheduled. In addition, 78 extra flights are operating to and from Europe, the United States, Sri Lanka and the Maldives between March 10 and March 18, 2026.

Passengers who have booked on routes where services remain temporarily suspended can rebook their travel for a later date without additional charges or opt for a full refund, the airline said.

Air India passengers can seek rebooking or cancellations through the airline’s website or its 24x7 customer support numbers: +91 11 69329333 and +91 11 69329999. Similarly, Air India Express passengers travelling from UAE airports can also rebook their tickets on additional commercial flights to destinations in India without extra charges.

The airline group said it is contacting affected passengers through their registered mobile numbers to offer rebooking options and advised travellers to ensure their contact details are updated. It also said the airline is exploring opportunities to operate additional ad-hoc flights to and from West Asia depending on operational conditions.

IndiGo Operations