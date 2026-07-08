ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India, AI Express Planes Come Face-To-Face On Same Runway At Mumbai Airport

New Delhi/Mumbai: Two Air India and Air India Express planes came face-to-face on the same runway at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening, with the Air India aircraft aborting its take-off run on the air traffic controller's instructions to avert a possible disaster, sources said.

The incident took place at around 10 pm. The Air India Express plane was yet to vacate the runway after landing when the Delhi-bound Air India aircraft was preparing to take off from the same runway, the sources said.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the take-off run was aborted following instructions from the air traffic controller. Specific details were not disclosed.

Air India flight AI816 from Mumbai to Delhi was to be operated with a wide-body Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, while the Air India Express flight AIX1547 that landed from Siliguri was operated with the narrow-body Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, the sources said.