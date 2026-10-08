ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India, AI Express Hike Fuel Surcharges For Domestic, International Flights

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express on Thursday announced a hike in fuel surcharges for domestic and international flights with effect from October 9 amid soaring jet fuel prices. In a statement, Air India said Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices have witnessed significant volatility in recent months, driven largely by geopolitical developments and sustained pressure on global energy markets.

"The latest increase in fuel prices has further elevated operating costs for airlines, with fuel continuing to account for a substantial proportion of overall airline expenditure," the statement said. ATF accounts for around 40 per cent of an airline's operational costs.

For domestic flights, the revised fuel surcharges range from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200, depending on the distance. Fuel surcharges for international flights vary from USD 55 to USD 215, depending on the region and country. The fuel surcharge revision comes days after the country's largest airline, IndiGo, hiked its surcharges. Akasa Air will also start levying fuel surcharges for domestic flights as well as increase surcharges for international services from October 9. In a statement on Thursday, Akasa Air said the sustained increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, driven by continuing geopolitical developments in the Middle East has led to the increase in fuel surcharges.