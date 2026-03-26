ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India's A350 Aircraft Enroute To London Faces Tech Issue; Returns To Delhi

New Delhi: Air India's A350 aircraft en route to London Heathrow returned to the national capital due to a technical issue on Thursday afternoon after being airborne for nearly seven hours.

The same A350-900 aircraft VT-JRF had faced a technical issue on March 15, following which the plane operating the flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to the Irish town of Shannon, sources said.

An Air India spokesperson said its flight AI111, operating from Delhi to London on Thursday, made a precautionary air-return to the national capital following a suspected technical issue.

"The aircraft landed safely and, consistent with Air India's high safety standards, it is currently subject to extensive technical evaluations, which will require additional time to complete," the spokesperson said in a statement.