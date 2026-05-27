ETV Bharat / bharat

Air-Conditioned Helmets To Keep Delhi Traffic Cops Cool In Summers

Delhi Traffic Police launches pilot project under which 10 specialised helmets have been purchased and distributed among its personnel ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Stationed at the busy intersection outside Samrat Hotel, head constable Rajiv Kumar is regulating vehicular traffic wearing an air-conditioned helmet.

Amid temperatures soaring between 40-45°C, this helmet provides him with much-needed relief from the heat as he performs his duties. The Delhi Traffic Police has procured these helmets on a trial basis to assist officers in coping with the scorching summer heat.

The Traffic Police has launched a pilot project under which 10 of these specially-equipped helmets have been purchased and distributed among traffic police personnel, one of whom is Rajiv Kumar.

Kumar said he received this helmet for the trial just for Wednesday, May 27. These helmets have been distributed across several traffic circles, including the Tughlaq Road Circle and the Chanakyapuri Traffic Circle.

He further noted that the helmet houses a small lithium battery, which powers the AC unit when switched on. This device helps lower the internal temperature by 10-15°C. Currently, the helmets are being issued to individual traffic police officers for one-hour shifts each. Following this, feedback will be collected from the officers to evaluate the trial, after which the process will move forward.

More Measures To Protect Traffic Cops On Road From Heat