Air-Conditioned Helmets To Keep Delhi Traffic Cops Cool In Summers
Ten specially-equipped helmets have been purchased and distributed among traffic police personnel under a pilot project.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Stationed at the busy intersection outside Samrat Hotel, head constable Rajiv Kumar is regulating vehicular traffic wearing an air-conditioned helmet.
Amid temperatures soaring between 40-45°C, this helmet provides him with much-needed relief from the heat as he performs his duties. The Delhi Traffic Police has procured these helmets on a trial basis to assist officers in coping with the scorching summer heat.
The Traffic Police has launched a pilot project under which 10 of these specially-equipped helmets have been purchased and distributed among traffic police personnel, one of whom is Rajiv Kumar.
Kumar said he received this helmet for the trial just for Wednesday, May 27. These helmets have been distributed across several traffic circles, including the Tughlaq Road Circle and the Chanakyapuri Traffic Circle.
He further noted that the helmet houses a small lithium battery, which powers the AC unit when switched on. This device helps lower the internal temperature by 10-15°C. Currently, the helmets are being issued to individual traffic police officers for one-hour shifts each. Following this, feedback will be collected from the officers to evaluate the trial, after which the process will move forward.
More Measures To Protect Traffic Cops On Road From Heat
In addition to the AC helmets, the Delhi Traffic Police has implemented several other measures to protect officers from the heat spell. These include deploying vans stocked with cold beverages, providing rechargeable portable fans, and setting up additional roadside booths. For traffic police personnel, working on the capital's roads involves battling not only the traffic itself but also fatigue, dehydration, and the intense heat radiating from the asphalt road surface beneath them.
Another traffic police officer, Sunil Kumar, holding a portable fan in his hand and pointing to a water bottle, remarked, "During the summer months, we have to contend with extreme heat, excessive sweating, and dehydration. While on duty, this helmet offers us a measure of relief."
DCP (Traffic), New Delhi Range, Shobhit Saxena, stated, "We currently have six helmets within the New Delhi Range, and we are in the process of gathering feedback regarding them. If the response proves positive, we will procure additional helmets for large-scale distribution among our personnel."
How The Helmet Works
This helmet operates on a rechargeable battery that provides a runtime of four to five hours on a single charge. A digital panel located at the rear of the helmet displays the remaining battery percentage. In addition to a main power button, it features modes for both low and high cooling settings.
The DCP explained that this helmet, designed with vents to facilitate airflow, feels significantly more comfortable than traditional cloth caps. Traditional caps tend to trap heat inside when exposed to direct sunlight. He further noted that additional booths have been set up along key routes, such as Teen Murti Marg and Kartavya Path, to provide relief to the personnel from the heat.
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