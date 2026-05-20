AIOCD Seeks PM's Intervention In Illegal Online Medicine Sales
It said the circulation of fake e-prescriptions and predatory deep discounts adopted by online platforms has created a dangerous and alarming situation in the country.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate and stringent action against illegal and unregulated sales of medicines on online platforms.
Seeking Modi's intervention, the chemist organisation has also demanded a complete prohibition on the sale and home delivery of medicines without valid, verified, and legally compliant prescriptions. "We have demanded immediate withdrawal of GSR 817(E) and GSR 220(E), which are being misused for unauthorised online medicine distribution. We have also demanded strict action against predatory pricing and unethical deep discounting practices adopted by online platforms and corporate entities," Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of AIOCD, told ETV Bharat.
The organisation said over 12.4 lakh chemists and druggists across the country observed a nationwide one-day token strike in response to the long-pending concerns raised before the authorities. But nothing has come out despite repeated representations, submissions, and documentary evidence on the rampant and illegal online sale of medicines in the country.
"The strike was conducted peacefully following a unanimous resolution passed by the members of the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists, along with all state and district chemists & druggists associations, reflecting the growing unrest and anguish among lakhs of licensed chemists and healthcare stakeholders," Singhal said.
He added that the unchecked and unregulated online sale of medicines, circulation of fake and unverifiable e-prescriptions, home delivery of medicines without proper medical consultation, and predatory deep discounting practices adopted by online platforms have created a dangerous and alarming situation in the country.
"These practices pose a grave threat not only to the health and safety of crores of innocent patients but also to the livelihood and survival of lakhs of licensed chemists and druggists who have been serving the healthcare needs of society with dedication and responsibility for decades," he added.
It is pertinent to mention that there exists no clear and legal framework permitting online sale of medicines under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. "Despite this, several online entities have continued to operate in blatant violation of the law for years," Singhal stated.
Further, GSR 817(E), issued in 2018 merely for inviting public objections and suggestions, has now become redundant and irrelevant, he said. "Likewise, GSR 220(E), which was introduced during the extraordinary Covid-19 pandemic situation as a temporary emergency measure, is now being grossly misused by online medicine platforms and quick commerce operators for uncontrolled and indiscriminate delivery of medicines across the country," Singhal added.
Meanwhile, medical stores across several states remained shut in response to the nationwide one-day token strike. Despite the shutdown, essential and emergency medicines were made available to needy patients as part of the humanitarian responsibility of chemists, Singhal added.
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