ETV Bharat / bharat

AIOCD Seeks PM's Intervention In Illegal Online Medicine Sales

New Delhi: The All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate and stringent action against illegal and unregulated sales of medicines on online platforms.

Seeking Modi's intervention, the chemist organisation has also demanded a complete prohibition on the sale and home delivery of medicines without valid, verified, and legally compliant prescriptions. "We have demanded immediate withdrawal of GSR 817(E) and GSR 220(E), which are being misused for unauthorised online medicine distribution. We have also demanded strict action against predatory pricing and unethical deep discounting practices adopted by online platforms and corporate entities," Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of AIOCD, told ETV Bharat.

The organisation said over 12.4 lakh chemists and druggists across the country observed a nationwide one-day token strike in response to the long-pending concerns raised before the authorities. But nothing has come out despite repeated representations, submissions, and documentary evidence on the rampant and illegal online sale of medicines in the country.

"The strike was conducted peacefully following a unanimous resolution passed by the members of the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists, along with all state and district chemists & druggists associations, reflecting the growing unrest and anguish among lakhs of licensed chemists and healthcare stakeholders," Singhal said.

He added that the unchecked and unregulated online sale of medicines, circulation of fake and unverifiable e-prescriptions, home delivery of medicines without proper medical consultation, and predatory deep discounting practices adopted by online platforms have created a dangerous and alarming situation in the country.