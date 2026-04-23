ETV Bharat / bharat

AIMPLB To SC: No Restriction On Women To Enter Mosque For Namaz

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that Islam does not restrict women from coming to the mosque for namaz, but "it is preferable that they stay at home."

The writ petitions seeking women's entry in mosques are also tagged along with the Sabarimala reference.

The matter came up before a nine-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

During the hearing, senior advocate M. R. Shamshad, representing AIMPLB, contended that women are allowed to offer namaz in the mosque subject to some discipline.

It was argued before the bench that the issue came up because a writ petition was filed seeking that women be allowed to pray in mosques.

Shamshad submitted that there was consensus among all denominations of Islam that there was no restriction for women to enter the mosque. He added that there is also consensus that it is not essential for women to perform namaz as part of the congregation.

Justice Amanullah told Shamshad, "You should elaborate... that right from the beginning, there is also no dispute (that women can enter) and that it started from the holy Prophet himself."

Shamshad said the Prophet himself said, don't stop women coming to the mosque and there is clarity on this. He said that for a man, it was obligatory to be part of the congregation, but it is not mandatory for woman.