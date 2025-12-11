ETV Bharat / bharat

AIMPLB Delegation And MPs Meet Rijiju, Seek 1-Year Extension To Register Waqf Properties On Portal

New Delhi: A delegation of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) along with some MPs met Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, urging him to grant a one-year extension for registering Waqf properties on the 'UMEED' portal after the deadline for doing so expired last week. Some office-bearers of the AIMPLB, along with MPs Asaduddin Owaisi, Mohammad Javed, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Chandrashekhar Azad met Rijiju here.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "Had an engaging interaction with the delegation of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board at my office today. We discussed about issues related to registration of Waqf properties in UMEED Portal and pleasantly exchanged ideas.

The delegation presented a memorandum containing several demands, according to a statement issued by the AIMPLB. In the meeting, the delegation explained in detail the difficulties and technical issues encountered while uploading registered Waqf properties on the UMEED portal, due to which lakhs of properties could not be registered, the statement said.

The delegation pointed out that the responsibility of uploading properties already registered with the Waqf Boards should have rested with the Waqf Boards themselves, and at least two years should have been given for the task.

"Therefore, we request that the deadline for uploading the properties that remain unregistered be extended by at least one year. ...Firstly, the six-month time limit prescribed for uploading all registered Waqf properties was extremely short.

"Secondly, many technical problems and glitches were faced while uploading details on the portal. Therefore, uploading all properties became extremely difficult and practically impossible," it said.

It is also important to note that the declaration forms to be submitted by the 'mutawallis' or caretakers and the chief executive officers of the Waqf Boards were notified for the first time on July 3, 2025 through the UMEED Rules, the AIMPLB said.

Therefore, the date of launching the portal June 6, 2025, cannot be treated as the date of commencement of the Act, as this is not the date specified in the Act, it said.