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AIMIM Spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar Joins Congress, Slams Owaisi-Led Outfit

Former All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asim Waqar addresses the media after joining the Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai and party MP and AICC Minority Department Chairman Imran Pratapgarhi at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 2, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Syed Asim Waqar, who rose to prominence as an AIMIM spokesperson, joined the Congress on Wednesday and took a swipe at the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party, alleging that it pays lip service to removing the BJP from power but on the ground fights those seeking to dislodge the ruling party.

Waqar joined the Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai and AICC Minority Department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi at the AICC Office at 24 Akbar Road, here.

"Under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, a movement is underway across the country on issues concerning education, employment, students, women, and marginalised sections," Gautam said at a press conference after Waqar was inducted into the party.

"Rahul Gandhi ji is firmly raising the voice of every section and continuously cautioning the government on every front. Inspired by this, senior leaders from various parties are joining the Congress Party and strengthening the hands of Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi," he said.

In his remarks, Waqar said all those who love the country have only one objective, which is to dislodge this "anti-national" government of the BJP and form a secular government which works for the people's interest.

"But I felt that, being in the AIMIM for so many years, we pay lip service by stating that the BJP must be removed, but on the ground we don't fight the BJP; we fight the Congress, the SP; we are fighting every other person who wants to remove the BJP," Waqar said.