AIMIM Spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar Joins Congress, Slams Owaisi-Led Outfit
As AIMIM national spokesperson, Waqar was a prominent voice in Uttar Pradesh and was known to be close to the party's chief, Owaisi.
By PTI
Published : September 2, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Syed Asim Waqar, who rose to prominence as an AIMIM spokesperson, joined the Congress on Wednesday and took a swipe at the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party, alleging that it pays lip service to removing the BJP from power but on the ground fights those seeking to dislodge the ruling party.
Waqar joined the Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai and AICC Minority Department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi at the AICC Office at 24 Akbar Road, here.
"Under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, a movement is underway across the country on issues concerning education, employment, students, women, and marginalised sections," Gautam said at a press conference after Waqar was inducted into the party.
"Rahul Gandhi ji is firmly raising the voice of every section and continuously cautioning the government on every front. Inspired by this, senior leaders from various parties are joining the Congress Party and strengthening the hands of Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi," he said.
In his remarks, Waqar said all those who love the country have only one objective, which is to dislodge this "anti-national" government of the BJP and form a secular government which works for the people's interest.
"But I felt that, being in the AIMIM for so many years, we pay lip service by stating that the BJP must be removed, but on the ground we don't fight the BJP; we fight the Congress, the SP; we are fighting every other person who wants to remove the BJP," Waqar said.
"So, I felt that if we keep fighting the opposition and do not allow it to blossom, then we are helping the BJP. I have decided that if we are true nationalists and want to remove the BJP honestly, then our objective should be to fight the BJP. If we are fighting the enemies of the BJP, then we are friends of the BJP," he said.
"In reality, if someone is fighting the BJP across the country, it is Congress, Rahul Gandhi and his team," Waqar asserted. Rai said Waqar’s joining would strengthen the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.
"He has always worked to deliver a positive message to society with his eloquence. His thinking and his ideas are connected to that dream which our leader Rahul Gandhi ji envisioned for this country. Today, the 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' is continuously expanding, and in the year 2027, the Congress flag will flutter in every village and every street of Uttar Pradesh," he said.
As All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson, Waqar was a prominent voice in Uttar Pradesh and known to be close to the party's chief Owaisi.
His crossing over to the Congress is being seen by many political observers as a development that can potentially impact Owaisi's bid to make electoral inroads in UP. Assembly polls are set to take place in Uttar Pradesh early next year, with the ruling BJP to face a likely joint challenge from the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.
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