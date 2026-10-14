ETV Bharat / bharat

AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi Moves Supreme Court Against SIR

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the manner in which the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being conducted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 10 prominent opposition leaders have also moved the top court against alleged malpractices in SIR and other related processes. Pasha urged the bench to list the petition alongside similar matters scheduled to be heard by the apex court on Thursday.

Referring to the petition, Pasha contended that the matter concerned how the SIR exercise was being conducted. The bench agreed to hear the plea along with other pending petitions on the issue.

The bench indicated that it would examine the matter and the reference to similar petitions. The counsel for the Hyderabad MP submitted that the relevant cases had been identified in the memo accompanying his request for listing.

The plea filed by Gandhi and other Opposition leaders urged the apex court to direct the ECI to place on record the complete files, agendas, minutes, notings and objections recorded by the Election Commissioners in respect of each of the disputed decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, together with the relevant ECINET and ERONET access logs.

“Constitute an independent committee headed by a retired Judge of this Hon’ble Court and assisted by technical experts and other citizens of eminence, to conduct, within a fixed time, an independent audit of the deletions and modifications made during the Special Intensive Revision and of access to, and alterations made in, the electoral-roll databases, including ECINET and ERONET; and further direct the said committee to undertake a thorough review of the decisions, policies, procedures, protocols, technical designs and architecture relating to the use and deployment of Electronic Voting Machines, with reference to global best practices and in furtherance of the imperatives of free and fair elections”, said the plea filed by Gandhi and others.