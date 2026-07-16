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AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Condemns Stabbing Of Hyderabad Man In US

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the stabbing of a man from Hyderabad in the US “because of his religion”.

The Hyderabad resident Syed Sohailuddin, a worker in the Valley City Mall in West Valley City, Utah, was allegedly stabbed on Monday afternoon by Peter Michael Larsen, who asked the victim his religion, Fox 13 News reported.

Owaisi, while addressing a gathering here on Thursday, said, "It is very sad, condemnable” adding that people belonging to minority communities were being targeted “in trains and on roads”.

Sohailuddin, who hails from Tolichawki area in Hyderabad, was injured in the attack by the assailant and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Utah. Reports said that his health condition is currently stable.