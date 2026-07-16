AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Condemns Stabbing Of Hyderabad Man In US
The man from Tolichawki area in Hyderabad was stabbed reportedly over his religion in Utah where he is currently working at a mall.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the stabbing of a man from Hyderabad in the US “because of his religion”.
The Hyderabad resident Syed Sohailuddin, a worker in the Valley City Mall in West Valley City, Utah, was allegedly stabbed on Monday afternoon by Peter Michael Larsen, who asked the victim his religion, Fox 13 News reported.
Owaisi, while addressing a gathering here on Thursday, said, "It is very sad, condemnable” adding that people belonging to minority communities were being targeted “in trains and on roads”.
Sohailuddin, who hails from Tolichawki area in Hyderabad, was injured in the attack by the assailant and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Utah. Reports said that his health condition is currently stable.
The victim's family back home expressed deep concern over the attack and demanded strict punishment for the accused.
The suspect, Larsen, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and carrying a prohibited dangerous weapon. He told police he targeted the employee over his religious beliefs, according to the court records, ABC News reported.
Sohailuddin has been living in Salt Lake County, Utah along with his wife and two children for the past two years. He works at a mall in West Valley City where the attack took place.
The Indian Consulate in San Francisco expressed deep sorrow over the incident. It said that it is in touch with the victim's friends and family and is ready to provide necessary assistance. It said that it is closely monitoring the matter and is also in contact with local authorities.
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