ETV Bharat / bharat

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) Warns India-US Trade Talks May Hurt Farmers, Flags ‘Land Grab’ As It Marks 90th Anniversary

New Delhi: The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Saturday warned that the ongoing India-US trade negotiations could open the farm sector to imports and hurt domestic cultivators. It renewed demands for a legal Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee, loan waivers and safeguards against land acquisition.

Addressing the AIKS 90th anniversary event, senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said the AIKS had grown into the country's largest farmers’ organisation and had played a historic role from the freedom movement onwards, mobilising peasants against British colonial rule and feudal forces.

“From the freedom struggle onwards, the Kisan Sabha has consistently raised the basic issues of farmers — land, remunerative prices and debt relief,” he said. Karat expressed concern over what he described as corporate-driven policies and external pressure on India’s agricultural sector, particularly in the context of the proposed India-US trade agreement.

He said indications from the ongoing talks suggested that some agricultural imports might be allowed, warning that opening up the sector could adversely affect Indian farmers. “So far, agriculture was not open to imports. The indications we have are that some agricultural imports may be agreed to,” he said.

He said the AIKS was working alongside other farmer organisations under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to resist policies seen as harmful to cultivators.

AIKS president Ashok Dhawale said the current agrarian situation was marked by growing distress caused by land acquisition, rising input costs, privatisation measures and weakening rural support systems.

He reiterated demands for a legal guarantee of MSP in line with the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation of 1.5 times the cost of production, farm loan waivers, pensions, land rights, employment, education and healthcare.

Referring to the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws, Dhawale said the year-long protest at Delhi’s borders was one of the largest mass movements in independent India and had compelled the Centre to repeal them.

“The struggle continues, and it will continue,” he said, adding that farmers and workers would keep resisting policies that, according to him, favoured corporates.