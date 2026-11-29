AIIMS Patna Enters Limca Book Of Records For Surgery To Remove Largest Eye Tumour
The tumour, twice the size of lawn tennis ball, originated from the left eye and extended into brain of a 14-year-old boy, reports Dev Raj
Published : November 29, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Patna: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna made its way into the latest edition of the Limca Book of Records after a team of its neurosurgeons performed a complex surgery and removed the largest eye tumour in the country.
The tumour was twice the size of a lawn tennis ball, originating from the left eye and extending deep into the brain of a 14-year-old boy. It had led to a complete loss of vision in the affected eye and posed a huge risk to his life when he was brought to the premier medical institute.
When the boy arrived at AIIMS, Patna on August 28, 2023, the tumour had grown to around 12 x 10 x 4 cm and weighed 180 gram. Additional professor of the Department of Neurosurgery Saraj Kumar Singh and his team attended to him.
The surgery was complex as it involved the eye, skull base and brain. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) revealed that the massive tumour had extended deep into the skull and brain, compressed major blood vessels and nerves, and posed a direct risk to the patient’s life.
“We used advanced microscopic techniques to operate on the eye and also open the skull in the same sitting. The entire tumour was removed in one go. Our team successfully preserved the surrounding healthy brain tissue, major blood vessels and nerves with minimal blood loss,” Prof Singh said. “The patient began recovering within two days, and was shifted out of the intensive care unit (ICU) and recovered without postoperative infection,” he added.
Though the surgery was performed in 2023, the Limca Book of Records recognition came recently because it takes one to two years for detailed verification of such feats. AIIMS Patna executive director Brigadier (Retd) Raju Agarwal said the surgery strengthened the institute’s position as a centre of excellence in advanced skull-base and brain surgery.
“Our neurosurgery department is performing complex brain, pituitary and spinal procedures, providing affordable specialised treatment to patients from Bihar and neighbouring states, including economically weaker sections and Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries. This has also reduced the need for patients to travel to distant centres in New Delhi and southern India for several complicated procedures,” Brig Raju said.
Prof Saraj and his team have previously achieved several surgical milestones, including the removal of a 2.280 kg brain tumour, the heaviest recorded in a patient, besides record setting surgeries involving the longest foreign body removed from the spine, largest skull bone tumour, largest spinal disc and largest ear tumour.
AIIMS Patna doctors advised people not to ignore persistent headaches, vision or hearing disturbances, difficulty in reading, writing or calculations, unexplained weakness and other neurological symptoms. Early consultations with neurologists or neurosurgeons and timely investigations, including MRI or CT, can significantly improve treatment outcomes. Persistent back or neck pain, numbness, and pain radiating into the arms or legs also require medical evaluation.
The doctors further emphasised the importance of a balanced diet, regular physical activity, avoiding excessive consumption of fast and highly processed foods, and minimising unnecessary exposure to environmental pollutants and radiation. These steps promote overall health and may reduce the chances of brain tumours.
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