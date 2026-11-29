ETV Bharat / bharat

AIIMS Patna Enters Limca Book Of Records For Surgery To Remove Largest Eye Tumour

Patna: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna made its way into the latest edition of the Limca Book of Records after a team of its neurosurgeons performed a complex surgery and removed the largest eye tumour in the country.

The tumour was twice the size of a lawn tennis ball, originating from the left eye and extending deep into the brain of a 14-year-old boy. It had led to a complete loss of vision in the affected eye and posed a huge risk to his life when he was brought to the premier medical institute.

When the boy arrived at AIIMS, Patna on August 28, 2023, the tumour had grown to around 12 x 10 x 4 cm and weighed 180 gram. Additional professor of the Department of Neurosurgery Saraj Kumar Singh and his team attended to him.

The surgery was complex as it involved the eye, skull base and brain. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) revealed that the massive tumour had extended deep into the skull and brain, compressed major blood vessels and nerves, and posed a direct risk to the patient’s life.

The largest eye tumour in the country, removed from a 14-year-old boy at AIIMS Patna (ETV Bharat)

“We used advanced microscopic techniques to operate on the eye and also open the skull in the same sitting. The entire tumour was removed in one go. Our team successfully preserved the surrounding healthy brain tissue, major blood vessels and nerves with minimal blood loss,” Prof Singh said. “The patient began recovering within two days, and was shifted out of the intensive care unit (ICU) and recovered without postoperative infection,” he added.

Though the surgery was performed in 2023, the Limca Book of Records recognition came recently because it takes one to two years for detailed verification of such feats. AIIMS Patna executive director Brigadier (Retd) Raju Agarwal said the surgery strengthened the institute’s position as a centre of excellence in advanced skull-base and brain surgery.